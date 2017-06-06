Summer is coming: ‘Game of Thrones’ pop-up bar hits DC June 21

WASHINGTON — First it was the Christmas bar. Then, it was the cherry blossom bar. Now, Drink Company’s 7th Street stretch of bars formerly known as Mockingbird Hill, Southern Efficiency and Eat the Rich are revealing their summertime theme: “Game of Thrones.”

Starting June 21, Drink Company’s stretch of bars on 7th Street in Shaw will transform into the seven kingdoms, complete with themed drinks, décor and music. (Photo courtesy Farrah Skeiky)

Starting June 21, the neighboring spaces will transform into the seven kingdoms, complete with themed drinks, décor and music.

The menu includes cocktails such as The Lannisters Send Their Regards (vodka, fino sherry, contratto bitter, strawberry, lemon and sparkling water), The North Remembers (scotch, oloroso, Cointreau, falernum, coconut and pineapple gomme) and Dothraquiri (rum, oloroso, orgeat, pineapple, lemon and salt).

The official “Game of Thrones” beer, Bend the Knee from Ommegang Brewery, will be on draft.

Drink Company’s in-house team is once again spearheading the design elements of the 3,000 square-foot bar, which will have scenes from the North, the Red Keep, Mereen, the House of Black and White and the Throne Room. Past pop-ups have included intricately detailed arts-and-crafts and even animatronics.

The “Game of Thrones” PUB runs from June 21 through Aug. 27. Hours are 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Monday through Thursday; 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Friday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday.

