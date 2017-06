WASHINGTON — Whether it’s crabs you crave or wine you want, chances are, there’s a festival to fit your food fixations.

Here are some of the best food and drink festivals in the area this summer. Some are close by, others require a quick road trip.

36th Annual Vintage Virginia Wine Festival

June 3 and 4, Centreville, Virginia Don’t have the time to visit all the established and emerging wineries in the Commonwealth? Sample several in one spot at the Vintage Virginia Wine Festival. Sip on small pours, purchase your favorite bottles and relax to live music. There will even be activities for young ones. (AP/Chris Tilley)

