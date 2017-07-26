WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police are searching for a maintenance worker who they say placed a secret camera in a Fairfax apartment bathroom — and they believe there are other potential victims.

Adnan Dzubur, 35, is wanted for unlawful filming.

Police were notified after an incident involving a 23-year-old woman who had lost power. The tenant told police that after Dzubur came to her apartment to restore power, he told her he’d left a “monitoring device” in the bathroom.

Dzubur had reportedly encouraged the tenant both to leave the device in place and to shower to “ensure the water would not affect the electrical system,” according to NBC Washington

That monitoring device, which resembles a USB charger, was in fact a motion-activated camera, police said. They later searched his apartment and found 90 images of other potential victims.

Management at The Julian at Fair Lakes immediately fired Dzubur upon learning about the allegation.

There is a chance, investigators said, that Dzubur has left the country.

Anyone with information about this incident or a similar incident is asked to contact the Fair Oaks police district criminal investigation section at 703-591-0585 or Fairfax County police at 703-691-2131.

Tips can also be anonymously sent through Crime Solvers or by texting “TIP 187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637).

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

