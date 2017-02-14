Concern for a missing Va. teen linked to another girl’s killing

FAIRFAX, Va. — A missing Alexandria teen is considered endangered after police learned she may be linked to the case of another teen girl found dead at a construction site over the weekend.

Gang activity appears to be a factor in the cases of 17-year-old Venus Lorena Romero Iraheta, who is missing, and 15-year-old Demaris “Alexandra” Rivas, whose remains were found at a Springfield, Virginia, industrial park Saturday, Fairfax County police’s Second Lt. Brian Gaydos said at a news conference Tuesday. The cases also are connected to the case of a third missing teen and her young son who returned home last weekend, he said.

However the links between the girls are not defined, Gaydos said.

New information in Iraheta’s disappearance had detectives concerned she could be in danger. However, Gaydos could not go into detail about the information that prompted detectives to heighten Iraheta’s missing status to endangered.

Iraheta voluntarily left her home on Alexandria’s Beauregard Street Jan. 15 carrying a black and red backpack full of clothes, Gaydos said.

Investigators learned Iraheta’s case overlapped with the Rivas’ homicide. Rivas — a Gaithersburg, Maryland, resident — went missing Dec. 10, 2016, and her body found months later.

“Their relationship is under investigation. We can’t say how she knew her,” Gaydos says of the connection between Iraheta and Rivas. Her autopsy revealed that Rivas suffered trauma to her upper body, investigators said.

WTOP’s broadcast news partner, NBC Washington reports Rivas’ body was found just over the hill from the home from where once-missing 16-year-old Lizzy Rivera Colindres lived. She returned home with her 5-month-old son over the weekend.

When she was still missing, Montgomery County police said Rivera Colindres’ disappearance was linked to gang activity and that her boyfriend, who is also her 5-month-old son Aidan’s father, was linked to an area gang.

Five people are detained in connection with these cases, facing gang-related charges; however none are facing homicide charges, Gaydos said. Despite the charges, he could not offer names Tuesday.

“There are multiple different cases with multiple suspects that are overlapping. We can’t say for sure yet who is a player in which case,” he said.

