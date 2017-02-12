9:17 am, February 12, 2017
Missing Va. teen, baby return home

By Will Vitka February 12, 2017 9:10 am 02/12/2017 09:10am
WASHINGTON — A Fairfax, Virginia teen mom and her 5-month-old son, who had been missing for nearly a month, returned home Saturday night, police said.

Fairfax County police have been searching for Lizzy Rivera Colindres and baby Aidan. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department)
Lizzy Rivera Colindres and baby Aidan had been missing since Jan. 14. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department)

The mother, 16-year-old Lizzy Rivera Colindres, and baby Aidan are said to be in good health.

Fairfax County police said they will continue to work with the family and provide assistance as needed.

The teen and her baby had last been seen Jan. 14. Police have not said where they have been.

Police had also been looking for the baby’s father, 18-year-old Jose Ivan Castillo Rivas.

Castillo is believed to be affiliated with a local gang but police don’t know his level of involvement or if that played a role in Lizzy and Aidan’s disappearance.

