Missing Va. teen, baby return home

WASHINGTON — A Fairfax, Virginia teen mom and her 5-month-old son, who had been missing for nearly a month, returned home Saturday night, police said.

The mother, 16-year-old Lizzy Rivera Colindres, and baby Aidan are said to be in good health.

Fairfax County police said they will continue to work with the family and provide assistance as needed.

The teen and her baby had last been seen Jan. 14. Police have not said where they have been.

Police had also been looking for the baby’s father, 18-year-old Jose Ivan Castillo Rivas.

Castillo is believed to be affiliated with a local gang but police don’t know his level of involvement or if that played a role in Lizzy and Aidan’s disappearance.

