10:50 pm, February 14, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Fairfax County, VA News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Missing Alexandria 17-year-old found

Missing Alexandria 17-year-old found

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens February 14, 2017 10:44 pm 02/14/2017 10:44pm
2 Shares
Venus Lorena Romero Iraheta
Police were searching for Venus Lorena Romero Iraheta. (Courtesy Fairfax County police)

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old Alexandria girl that had been missing for nearly a month has returned home Tuesday night.

Venus Lorena Romero Iraheta, 17, left her home voluntarily on Jan. 15, said Fairfax County police. Police have said there was reason to believe she was in danger.

Iraheta left her house with a black and red backpack full of clothes.

Anyone with information about this case can contact police at 703-246-7514.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News Latest News Local News Venus Lorena Romero Iraheta Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Missing Alexandria 17-year-old found
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Fairfax County, VA News