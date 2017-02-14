Missing Alexandria 17-year-old found

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old Alexandria girl that had been missing for nearly a month has returned home Tuesday night.

Venus Lorena Romero Iraheta, 17, left her home voluntarily on Jan. 15, said Fairfax County police. Police have said there was reason to believe she was in danger.

Iraheta left her house with a black and red backpack full of clothes.

Anyone with information about this case can contact police at 703-246-7514.

