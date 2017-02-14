Body of teen girl found in Fairfax Co. ID’d

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police have identified the remains of a teenager found at a Springfield, Virginia, industrial park Saturday as those of a Gaithersburg, Maryland, teen reported missing last December.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death of Damaris A. Reyes Rivas, 15, as a homicide. Investigators say the victim suffered trauma to the upper body.

Rivas was found dead in the 7100 block of Wimsatt Road near Lake Accotink Park Saturday afternoon, as police continued their search for the missing teen.

“We were getting reports that she was involved or acquainted with gang activity,” Officer Tawny Wright, a Fairfax County police spokeswoman, told The Washington Post. “We are looking into the possibility that this might have played a role in her death.”

Rivas was reported missing by her family on Dec. 10, and left home willingly, Wright told The Post.

Wright said investigators are looking into reports that Rivas was connected to a gang. She did not name the possible gang involved.

Officials are investigating numerous leads, and ask anyone with information to call Fairfax County police at 703-691-2131; submit information on the Fairfax Crime Solvers website; or text “TIP187” plus the message to 274637.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

