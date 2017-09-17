Northeast man arrested after ‘gun’ threat

WASHINGTON — D.C. police arrested a Northeast man Saturday after a report of an assault with a handgun — but what they recovered was a BB gun.

Around 1:50 p.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The victim there said they had been threatened by a man armed with a handgun.

When police arrested Robert Miles, 67, of Northeast, it was a BB gun that they confiscated.

Miles was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

