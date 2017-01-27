Library of Congress debuts center for young readers Saturday

WASHINGTON — It’s one of the most beautiful buildings in the District, and this weekend, the Library of Congress is welcoming eager young readers to a space just for them.

Adventure awaits those who can travel through a tunnel under the Capitol building to find the world’s largest library. “It’s very magical, and it’s my favorite part because you’ll always discover something,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden.

For the first time, the nation’s library will open its doors from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday to unveil its Young Readers Center, which will remain open for readers age 16 and younger every Saturday thereafter.

“After the opening this Saturday, there will be concerts, all types of things, as well as renovating the Young Readers Center to have a maker’s space, a place to do gaming,” Hayden said.

The center is located in Room LJ G29 in the library’s Thomas Jefferson Building at 10 First St. SE. It is free and open to the public.

Guests will see a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Hayden and can experience programs with authors Meg Medina and Erica S. Perl. Kids can take part in arts and crafts, book demonstrations and a parade, as well, the Library of Congress confirms.

Families can also take interactive tours every Saturday for small groups with kids ages 6 to 12. This Saturday, tours begin at 2 p.m. ; tours thereafter will start 10 a.m. on Saturdays.

#CelebrateYoungReaders at Young Readers Center Sat. grand opening. Free & open to all families. https://t.co/8n9JXtFZuF pic.twitter.com/fH2yLMxygn — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) January 26, 2017

