501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Arlington, VA News » Lanes reopen after Columbia…

Lanes reopen after Columbia Pike high-rise fire closures

By Reem Nadeem August 5, 2017 1:15 pm 08/05/2017 01:15pm
4 Shares

WASHINGTON — A high-rise on Columbia Pike in Arlington, Virginia, caught fire Saturday morning but has since been put out.

The building is located on the 5500 block of Columbia Pike.

Lanes were closed on Columbia Pike between Carlin Springs Road and South Frederick Street due to fire department activity but reopened around 12:45 p.m., with the exception of one lane on South Jefferson Street.

Below is a map of the area.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Arlington, VA News columbia pike fire Latest News Local News reem nadeem Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?