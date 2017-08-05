Lanes reopen after Columbia Pike high-rise fire closures

WASHINGTON — A high-rise on Columbia Pike in Arlington, Virginia, caught fire Saturday morning but has since been put out.

The building is located on the 5500 block of Columbia Pike.

Lanes were closed on Columbia Pike between Carlin Springs Road and South Frederick Street due to fire department activity but reopened around 12:45 p.m., with the exception of one lane on South Jefferson Street.

Photos from the second alarm, on Colombia Pike. pic.twitter.com/mHt5l0DJCV — LincolnACFD (@LincolnACFD) August 5, 2017

Below is a map of the area.

