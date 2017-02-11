DC shooting, car chase ends at Md. casino

WASHINGTON — A shooting in D.C. led to a chase that ended at a Maryland casino in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

D.C. police said a man was shot on the 800 block of Division Avenue Northeast at around 9:45 p.m. Friday. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

The suspect fled in a vehicle and led police on a chase in the area of Route 295.

The suspect’s vehicle eventually made its way to the Maryland Live! Casino at the Arundel Mills Mall parking garage.

Anne Arundel County police were informed of the chase and quickly arrested the suspect after he entered the casino. The casino was partially evacuated as police searched for the suspect.

Six people incurred minor injuries during the pursuit at the casino, three were taken to the hospital, Anne Arundel County police said.

D.C. police will continue the investigation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.