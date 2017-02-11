Police: Dramatic arrest at Md. casino a case of mistaken identity

WASHINGTON — The man targeted in a police pursuit through two Maryland counties was not involved in a carjacking and shooting that led to his dramatic arrest Friday at Maryland Live! Casino, police said Saturday.

Anne Arundel County Police Lt. Glenn Shanahan said it may have been a case of mistaken identity. He said the man arrested at the casino was in a vehicle that police thought was linked to a carjacking and nonfatal shooting in D.C. on Friday night.

A man was shot on the 800 block of Division Avenue Northeast at around 9:45 p.m. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

Police followed what they thought was the suspected look-out vehicle from D.C., through Prince George’s County and wound up at the casino in Anne Arundel County.

Due to the police presence, some casino patrons evacuated the facility, though no formal evacuation was called. Anne Arundel County Police said Friday that six people suffered minor injuries during the pursuit at the casino. Three people were taken to the hospital.

Police used surveillance footage to find the man, who they tracked down at a slot machine. He was apprehended at a slot machine without incident. But he wasn’t the person they were looking for.

“D.C. Metropolitan Police determined that this person was not involved in a carjacking or a shooting,” Shanahan said.

The man was found to be in possession of more than 40 grams of marijuana, Shanahan said.

Shanahan said the man, Larry Browne Jr., 45, of Northeast D.C., was arrested for marijuana possession.

