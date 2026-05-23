Moroccan king pardons Senegalese fans jailed over chaotic Africa Cup final

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s king on Saturday granted an official pardon to 18 Senegalese soccer fans jailed over hooliganism…

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s king on Saturday granted an official pardon to 18 Senegalese soccer fans jailed over hooliganism linked to a chaotic Africa Cup of Nations final that saw supporters attempt to storm the field, the Royal Cabinet said.

The 18 Senegalese fans were sentenced in February to prison terms of up to a year on charges including damaging sporting facilities and committing violence during a sporting event. Some have already completed their sentences.

“Given the long-standing fraternal ties between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Senegal, and on the occasion of (Muslim holiday) Eid al-Adha, King Mohammed VI has graciously granted, for humanitarian reasons, his royal pardon to Senegalese supporters convicted of offenses committed during Africa Cup of Nations competitions,” the Royal Cabinet said in a statement.

During the final game of the tournament in January, Senegalese fans attempted to storm the field and Senegalese players walked off in protest over a late penalty awarded to host Morocco.

Senegal eventually won the game 1-0 and lifted the trophy, but in an unprecedented series of events, the Confederation of African Football stripped Senegal of the title and declared Morocco the champion. Senegal later said it had appealed the decision.

The final and its aftermath prompted senior officials in both countries to call for calm during a surge in what rights groups in Morocco described as “hate speech targeting sub-Saharan residents.” The leaders of Morocco and Senegal pledged to maintain friendly ties and signed dozens of agreements aimed at boosting trade and investment.

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