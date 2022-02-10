OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Where are the Black figure skaters? | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » World News » Massachusetts game show winner…

Massachusetts game show winner gets trip to New Hampshire

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 6:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts contestant on “The Price Is Right” was hoping to win a getaway to some tropical locale during a recent appearance on the game show.

Instead she won a trip to neighboring New Hampshire.

Catherine Graham had already won a firepit and a love seat when she was picked to go on stage and play “Side By Side” with host Drew Carey.

Then she found out she’d be playing for a trip to New Hampshire, just across the border from Massachusetts. She won by correctly guessing the value of the prize was $7,696 instead of $9,676.

Graham confessed she was hoping for somewhere a bit more exotic than the “Live Free or Die” state, which she said she’s already visited “a million times.”

“I just wish it was Tahiti or some place, or Bora Bora. A cruise around the world maybe,” Graham told WBZ-TV, laughing.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up