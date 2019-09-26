Read the whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump

Read the secret whistleblower complaint at the center of Congress’ impeachment inquiry, alleging that President Donald Trump abused the power of his office to “solicit interference from a foreign country” in next year’s U.S. election.
Whistleblower Complaint by wtopweb on Scribd
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
