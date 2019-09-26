Read the whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump

Read the secret whistleblower complaint at the center of Congress’ impeachment inquiry.

Read the secret whistleblower complaint at the center of Congress’ impeachment inquiry, alleging that President Donald Trump abused the power of his office to “solicit interference from a foreign country” in next year’s U.S. election.

Whistleblower Complaint by wtopweb on Scribd

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.