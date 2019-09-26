Home » White House » Read the whistleblower complaint…

Read the whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump

WTOP Staff

September 26, 2019, 10:40 AM

Read the secret whistleblower complaint at the center of Congress’ impeachment inquiry, alleging that President Donald Trump abused the power of his office to “solicit interference from a foreign country” in next year’s U.S. election.

Whistleblower Complaint by wtopweb on Scribd

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News White House
donald trump impeachment inquiry whistleblower complaint

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up