Read transcript of Trump’s conversation with Ukraine president

The White House has released a transcript of President Donald Trump's conversation with Ukraine's president.

President Donald Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine’s new leader to work with Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden. That’s according to a five-page memo summarizing the July 25 call.

The White House released the memo Wednesday.

The conversation between Trump and Ukraine’s president is just one piece of a whistleblower’s complaint made in mid-August.

Read the full transcript.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

