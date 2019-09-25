Home » White House » Read transcript of Trump's…

Read transcript of Trump’s conversation with Ukraine president

WTOP Staff

September 25, 2019, 10:36 AM

President Donald Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine’s new leader to work with Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden. That’s according to a five-page memo summarizing the July 25 call.

The White House released the memo Wednesday.

The conversation between Trump and Ukraine’s president is just one piece of a whistleblower’s complaint made in mid-August.

Read the full transcript.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.

