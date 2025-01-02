How to lower your energy bill during the winter and get cold weather ready

The D.C. area is bracing for a stretch of winter weather starting this weekend. Here's how you can save some money while keeping your home warm and toasty.

The D.C. area is bracing for a stretch of winter weather starting this weekend. The first notable snow of the season is expected on Sunday night after chances for a wintry mix on Friday afternoon; and meteorologists forecast that frigid temperatures to settle in through Jan. 15.

Chuck McDade, a spokesperson for Pepco, told WTOP that now is the time for customers to prepare.

McDade recommended weatherproofing windows and doors and consider investing in a smart thermostat to manage energy use on the go.

“That thermostat is going to be the biggest culprit that could lead to a higher electric bill after the cold snap,” he said.

During the winter, Pepco recommends setting your thermostat to 68 degrees.

“If your health permits,” McDade added. “If you can, every degree lower than 68 will actually help you save 5% on your energy bill.”

Other ways to save on your energy bill include switching out incandescent light bulbs to LED bulbs and properly maintaining HVAC systems.

“You don’t want to have a dirty filter — that’ll prevent the air flow from properly maintaining the heat in your home, and that can also lead to the heater running more,” McDade explained.

And let Mother Nature help out. On a sunny day, McDade suggests opening the blinds and letting the sunlight in. But when it gets dark, make sure to close the blinds and curtains to keep drafts out.

For customers struggling with their energy bills, McDade said there are programs to help.

Aside from cost-saving tips, the National Weather Service has safety tips to get through the extreme cold.

Erik Taylor, a meteorologist with NWS Baltimore/Washington, recommended having a kit in your car stocked with emergency supplies including jumper cables, flashlights, medical supplies, nonperishable food, water, a basic tool kit, a radio, a shovel, ice scraper, clothes and blankets.

“Always keep the cellphone charged because you never know when you’re going to need it,” Taylor said. “And keep a full tank of gas in the car. This is for winter weather as well as cold weather, especially as we get into the heart of the winter season.”

Taylor said beginning next week, with the wind chill factor, temperatures could feel like they are in the teens or single digits.

“Most of the cold air is coming down out of Canada, Alaska and up across portions of Siberia, and that’s where it’ll be coming from over the next probably five to 15 days ahead,” he explained.

He said hats and thick jackets are a must.

“It’s different for everybody, how their body reacts to the cold,” he said. “If you’re outside for a long, extended period of time, whether it’s exercising or working outdoors, have the proper layers on, keep the skin covered up and just be ready, at least, for the colder air mass to set in.”

During the cold stretch, Taylor recommended checking on elderly friends, neighbors and keeping an eye on pets.

“(It’s) always good to be prepared and not scared,” Taylor said.

