Advocacy groups challenge rising bills while Pepco cites winter usage spikes

D.C. residents will have the opportunity to voice their frustration over rising energy costs during a D.C. Council oversight hearing on the Public Service Commission on Friday morning.

Advocates say many people are receiving bills they cannot afford, while Pepco says this winter’s extreme cold and higher supply prices are driving the increases.

Harrison Pyros, with the advocacy group We Power DC, says residents have been sounding the alarm about what they are seeing on their monthly statements.

“D.C. residents are really frustrated and angry with the high cost of their energy bills,” he told WTOP.

Pyros said some residents believe their bills have doubled or tripled even when they say their energy use has not changed.

“Bills for electricity should not be doubling and tripling when energy usage is flat month-on-month,” he said.

The Public Service Commission approves Pepco’s rate changes and is expected to face questions from the council about how it is overseeing the utility company.

Pyros said many feel they are not seeing improvements that match what they are paying and want the D.C. Council to press regulators on how they are overseeing Pepco and other utility companies.

“Where is all this money going? Because it must not be going to the infrastructure if nothing has really changed, in terms of service,” he said.

Pepco spokesperson Addie Kauzlarich said the company understands why customers are concerned.

“Pepco certainly understands the concern about higher electric bills this winter,” she said.

She said weather played a major role in driving bills higher.

“December and January were the coldest winter months in a decade, causing customers to use significantly more electricity to heat their homes,” she said.

Kauzlarich said supply costs, which the utility does not control, have also risen.

“Since June of 2025, Pepco D.C. customers have actually seen an average increase of about $22 per month just for that supply cost alone,” she said.

She added that customers also saw a small increase tied to Pepco’s multiyear plan.

“Beginning in January, customers saw about a $3 increase related to our previously approved multiyear plan,” Kauzlarich said.

Pyros said his group hopes the hearing brings stronger oversight, more transparency and leadership that better protects D.C. residents.

Whitney Douglas, a spokesperson with the Public Service Commission, said the agency has received 90 high bill complaints since Jan. 1 and is reviewing each one with billing history checks and meter tests when needed.

Douglas also noted that PSC only regulates distribution charges, which make up about one third of a typical bill, while most costs come from supply charges.

