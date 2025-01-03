Arctic front could bring quick-moving rain, snow showers to DC area Friday

Snow may be coming earlier than expected to the D.C. area when the arctic blast arrives and could bring with it some rain and snow showers on Friday afternoon. Here's what you need to know.

Temperatures will be well above freezing Friday leading up to the potential for some quick-moving snow showers.

Latest weather tracking indicates the D.C. region will see a mix of rain, sleet and snow between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

A winter weather advisory by the National Weather Service remains in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. for portions of north central and northeast Maryland. The agency said “snow could be moderate to heavy at times, with the potential for snow squalls.”

While conditions will not allow for snow to stick, any lingering moisture could refreeze overnight as temperatures are due to fall below freezing, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

Come Saturday, there will be mostly sunny skies and light winds, with temperatures hovering in the low 30s.

Conditions are ripe, however, for the D.C. area’s first notable snowfall of 2025 on Sunday night, with a chance the region could see several inches going into Monday morning.

“We have a good opportunity to see at least 3 inches of snow, if not more,” Whelan said. “The cold air will be in place and the moisture will be there as well.”

While heaps of snow aren’t expected for this weekend’s first round of wintry weather, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is deploying the District Snow Team at noon Friday and crews in the city will begin treating roads with brine Thursday evening.

D.C. is also encouraging residents and business owners to salt their sidewalks ahead of possible snowy weather.

Here’s a look ahead at the weekend forecast.

FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy

Chance PM rain, snow — mainly 1 p.m. -6 p.m.

Highs: 40-47

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Ahead of another push of cold air, highs for the day will reach the low to mid 40s with lighter winds than yesterday. Latest guidance brings a chance for a wintry mix during the afternoon hours. Areas of rain, sleet, and snow will traverse across the DMV between 1-6 p.m. Temperatures will be above freezing when the moisture moves in, so plan for rain at the start in D.C. As colder air spills in, we could see a brief transition to sleet and snow. A coating of snow is possible on grassy areas, especially north and west of the district. Any lingering moisture could refreeze with temperatures rapidly falling below 32.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, blustery

Lows: 25-30

Wind Chills: Teens

Winds: Northwest 10-15, Gusts 25 mph

Northwest winds will pick up after sunset, as the cold air settles in. Watch for any lingering icy spots with temperatures below freezing.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery

Highs: 30-35

Winds: West 10-15, Gusts to 30 mph

Arctic air settles in for the first weekend of 2025. Morning wind chills in the teens will give way to wind chills in the 20s during the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds

Highs: 34-39

Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph

Cold weather remains locked in place for the day with clouds increasing ahead of our next weather make which is likely to bring the first big snow of the season to region.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

