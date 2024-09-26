Hurricane Helene to bring pockets of heavy rain to DC region this weekend

The D.C. area will stay mostly dry on Thursday as southeastern states prepare for Hurricane Helene's arrival. The tropical storm will also impact the D.C. region, bringing tropical rain and potential flooding on Friday. Here's what you need to know.

The D.C. area will stay mostly dry Thursday afternoon as southeastern states prepare for Hurricane Helene’s arrival. The tropical storm will also impact the D.C. region, bringing tropical rain and potential flooding Friday. Here’s what you need to know.

7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said heavy rain pushed through parts of southeastern Maryland, northwestern D.C. and central Virginia on Thursday morning. By midmorning showers subsided, with very few sprinkles in the forecast for the rest of Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued and canceled a flash flood warning Thursday morning for multiple Maryland jurisdictions, including Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Anne Arundel, Howard and Montgomery counties were under a flood warning until 11:45 a.m.

Skies will still stay cloudy and the air will feel very humid, as tropical air moves into the area and highs stay near 80 degrees. Road conditions remain slick Thursday after four days of rain, which has left several areas with standing water.

Helene’s path to DC region

While Thursday will provide some relief, the D.C. region is preparing for any impacts brought by Hurricane Helene. The Category 4 hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday evening. The National Hurricane Center said winds could top 130 miles per hour winds and tides may surge up to 20 feet higher during the storm.

“The threat for severe weather, with that spin in the atmosphere, tornadoes, it is definitely going to be very impactful, not just for where it makes landfall, for a good chunk of Florida as well as its easternmost flank,” van de Graaff said.

To help with the response to the hurricane, search and rescue teams from Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland have been sent down to help.

The storm will make its way through Georgia but then get swept into the Midwest, so there won’t be a direct impact in D.C., Maryland or Virginia. However, the humid air is a warning of what’s to come as more moisture collects in the atmosphere.

“We won’t get the brunt of it, but we will get some more pockets of heavy rain through your Friday,” van de Graff said.

Heavier rain is expected midday and into the evening Friday, with temperatures staying in the mid-70s. There should be a bit of a break in the downpour Saturday, with a little sunshine and light possible showers.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening “in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Helene later this week,” his office wrote in a release. The National Weather Service has also issued flood warnings in effect on Friday for D.C., Arlington, central Virginia and Charles County, Maryland.

Youngkin said Virginians should still “remain vigilant” and keep an eye out for larger weather impacts, as hurricane forecasts can change rapidly.

“As high winds and heavy rains are predicted for parts of Virginia, we urge everyone to stay informed through trusted resources and follow the direction of your local officials,” Youngkin said.

The state of emergency allows Virginia “to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts,” according to the governor’s office.

Forecast

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers

Lows: 65-72

Winds: Southeast 5 mph

Mild and muggy conditions are expected overnight. While an isolated shower is possible, most of the nighttime hours will be dry. Rain will develop toward dawn.

FRIDAY: Areas of rain, thunder

Highs: Near 75

Winds: East 5-15 mph

Rain from the outer edge of Helene will arrive to round out the week, especially across southwestern Virginia. While the storm won’t have “hurricane” status, it will move over the Tennessee River Valley pinwheeling moisture from south to north in our direction. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible along with the risk for isolated flooding. Outside of any rain, it will be overcast with tropical humidity and a breezy easterly wind.

SATURDAY: Morning showers, turning partly cloudy

Highs: Lower 80s

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

Early morning clouds and a lingering rain chance Saturday will give way to some sunshine midday. It will be warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers

Highs: Around 75

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Clouds are set to increase with added shower chances Sunday. Wet weather will likely linger into early next week.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.