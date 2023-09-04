Heat Alert: DC area will feel record breaking heat on Labor Day

As people in the D.C. area take a break from work on Monday for the Labor Day holiday, a break from the heat will be harder to come by. Here's what you need to know.

On Sunday, both BWI Marshall and Dulles airports set new records for the date with temperatures reaching 98 and 99, respectively. On Monday, it’s expected temps could hit or exceed 100 in the afternoon, again breaking records for the area.

Though we’re still in a bit of a dry spell, what humidity there is will easily raise the heat index over the 100 mark. Overnight lows will remain in the 70s and conditions are expected to stay the same until at least Wednesday.

National Weather Service forecasters aren’t expecting average temperatures to enter the forecast until next weekend following a heightened chance of thunderstorms.

“Any relief from the heat is not expected to come until late in the week as a cold front approaches from the west. This system also increases cloud cover across the area along with accompanying shower and thunderstorm chances,” the agency said in its forecast Sunday.

Staying healthy in high heat

With the extended period of heat, those moving around outdoors are at heightened risk for dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and a number of other heat-related conditions.

Knowing the signs of heat exposure can prevent a life-threatening situation. Should any of the following occur, get out of the heat, loosen any tight or heavy clothing and drink plenty of water:

Heat cramps: symptoms include painful muscle spasms, usually involving the abdominal muscles or legs;

symptoms include painful muscle spasms, usually involving the abdominal muscles or legs; Heat exhaustion: first signs are cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, dizziness, nausea, headache and weakness;

first signs are cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, dizziness, nausea, headache and weakness; Heat stroke: the most serious sign of overexposure. Symptoms include red, hot, dry skin, weak pulse, rapid breathing and changes in consciousness. Seek medical attention by calling 9-1-1.

If you suspect that you or someone you know is experiencing a heat-related illness, call 911.

If you are traveling about on Labor Day, be sure to plan your day to include times and places to cool down and rehydrate. This is especially important for drivers with children or furry friends along for the ride.

Officials say adults should be sure to keep their pets and children with them, never alone in a locked vehicle. Leaving kids in a vehicle can be deadly and even illegal — after a late-July heatwave prosecutors filed child neglect charges against a Glen Burnie mother who left her child alone in a locked car for hours.

Resources around the region

In the District, Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated a Hot Weather Emergency for Sunday, Sept. 3 through Thursday, Sept. 7. During a Hot Weather Emergency, the District sets up cooling centers for residents needing to seek relief from the heat.

You can find an interactive map of D.C.’s cooling centers here.

Another way to combat the heat in D.C. is by visiting any number of Spray Parks, which will be open on Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More information and an interactive map can be found here.

Montgomery County, Maryland, officials have issued a Hyperthermia Alert for Labor Day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Some cities in the county have also canceled Labor Day parades and outdoor activities in anticipation of the high heat.

Resources and safety tips from the county can be found here.

In Northern Virginia, Arlington County is preparing its residents for the heat and offering resources to cool down at community centers and spraygrounds.

Find more resources to prepare for and mitigate the heat at Ready.gov.

Forecast:

BEFORE SUNRISE MONDAY: Clear skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Lows in the low 70s.

LABOR DAY, MONDAY: HEAT ALERT. Hot and sunny. Heat Index: Upper 90s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: HEAT ALERT. Hot and sunny. Heat Index: Low 100s. Winds: N 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: HEAT ALERT. Hot with passing clouds. Heat Index: Low 100s. Winds: N 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper 90s.

Current weather:

