Hot and humid temperatures could lead to isolated thunderstorms in DC area Friday evening

We could have a few thunderstorms develop through afternoon and evening, some of which could contain damaging winds and maybe even some small hail.

The temperate conditions that have blanketed the D.C. area recently are turning more turbulent Friday. Heat and humidity are fueling the risk for rain and potential thunderstorms in the evening.

Much of Virginia, Maryland and all of D.C. is currently under a Level One Severe Storm risk, putting 7News First Alert Weather on STORM ALERT. From the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, a Level One risk (one out of five) means isolated severe thunderstorms are possible and are limited in duration and intensity.

While it’s not as severe as the unusual Level Four risk that caused a line of tornado warnings and destructive thunderstorms earlier this month, people in the region should still be prepared for the possibility of severe weather.

“We could have a few thunderstorms develop through afternoon and evening, some of which could contain damaging winds and maybe even some small hail,” 7News Meteorologist Eileen Whelan told WTOP.

Until then, temperatures in the D.C. area will be near 90 degrees. Humidity will push the heat index to the upper 90s, meaning it’ll feel closer to 100 degrees.

The isolated storms will give way to a few clouds, the possibility of a stray shower, and lows in the 70s Friday night.

Muggy conditions will continue Saturday with highs in the upper 80s, a heat index in the low 90s and the possibility of a passing shower. Sunday looks to be drier with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. It’ll be a nice break before another weather maker arrives Monday, bringing along more possibilities of rain.

FRIDAY: Chance AM Rain, PM T-Storms. Highs: Around 90. Heat Index: 95-100.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance Rain, Storms Early. Partly Cloudy Overnight. Lows: 69-76.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s. Heat Index: Low 90s.

