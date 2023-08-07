Severe storms in DC area bring power outages, tornado warnings and more

A storm rolled through the D.C. region on Monday evening, bringing strong winds, hail and even tornado warnings. Into the overnight hours into Tuesday, here’s what you need to know.
- A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for D.C., northern Prince George’s County, Maryland, and Arlington and Fairfax counties in Virginia, until 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.
- A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect in the District of Columbia until 4 a.m., with up to half a foot of water above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding.
- A Tornado Watch was in effect until 12 a.m. for southeast Maryland.
WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said this threat level, which ranked four out of 5, is “unusual for our area.”
The last time the D.C. area was at this level was more than a decade ago, in June 2013, according to 7News First Alert meteorologist Eileen Whelan.
Outages
As of 11:30 p.m., more than 120,000 homes and businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are without power. Dominion Energy is reporting nearly 20,000 outages.
- Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM.
- Current traffic conditions
- Weather forecast
- Closings and Delays
- Sign up for WTOP alerts
Forecast:
MONDAY NIGHT:
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, ending by midnight
Lows: Mid 60s to lower 70s
TUESDAY:
Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler and less humid
Highs: Upper 80s
Heat Index: Upper 80s
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly sunny with low humidity
Highs: Upper 80s
THURSDAY:
A chance of afternoon/evening storms
Highs: Low to mid-80s
Current weather:
WTOP’s Ciara Wells, David Andrews and Kate Corliss contributed to this reporting.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.