Severe storms in DC area bring power outages, tornado warnings and more

A storm rolled through the D.C. region on Monday evening, bringing strong winds, hail and even tornado warnings. Here's what you need to know.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for D.C., northern Prince George’s County, Maryland, and Arlington and Fairfax counties in Virginia, until 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

is in effect for D.C., northern Prince George’s County, Maryland, and Arlington and Fairfax counties in Virginia, Tuesday. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect in the District of Columbia until 4 a.m., with up to half a foot of water above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding.

is in effect in the District of Columbia with up to half a foot of water above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. A Tornado Watch was in effect until 12 a.m. for southeast Maryland.

WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said this threat level, which ranked four out of 5, is “unusual for our area.”

The last time the D.C. area was at this level was more than a decade ago, in June 2013, according to 7News First Alert meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

Outages



As of 11:30 p.m., more than 120,000 homes and businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are without power. Dominion Energy is reporting nearly 20,000 outages.

WTOP's Acacia James and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Forecast:

MONDAY NIGHT:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, ending by midnight

Lows: Mid 60s to lower 70s

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler and less humid

Highs: Upper 80s

Heat Index: Upper 80s

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny with low humidity

Highs: Upper 80s

THURSDAY:

A chance of afternoon/evening storms

Highs: Low to mid-80s

Current weather:

WTOP’s Ciara Wells, David Andrews and Kate Corliss contributed to this reporting.

