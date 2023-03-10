Cold Friday brings light snowfall, afternoon rain to DC region

Though it will likely just be rain, some snow could intersperse itself in the precipitation headed for the D.C. area early this morning.

It may be cold enough in some areas for the rain to begin as wet snow, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford. He said the best change for possible snowy conditions is in the northern and western suburbs.

“There will be little or no accumulation, and by Friday afternoon, there will be a cold rain across the entire region,” Stinneford said.

There’s another chance for the rain to mix with or change over to wet snow before ending on Friday night, but again, “there will be little of no snow accumulation,” he said.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said on Twitter Friday is the first colder-than-average day in almost two weeks.

Tomorrow will be the 10th day of March and the first colder-than-average day in almost 2 full weeks. There could be a few snowflakes mixing in with the first raindrops around daybreak but there will NOT be any accumulation. Join me in the morning with your full weekend 4-cast. pic.twitter.com/lUC86cHxxr — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) March 10, 2023

That cold weather could bring a few flakes, but as temperatures rise throughout the day expect the precipitation to be rain.

The National Weather Service reports the storm will hit closer to dawn.

As of 1 AM, a number of locations are sitting in the low/mid 30s. Precipitation is gradually moving in from the west and should become more widespread closer to dawn. A mixture of snow and freezing rain is possible where temperatures are near freezing. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/NTDkLqXMLl — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 10, 2023

Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said the storm will hang around until Friday afternoon. D.C. and places south and east should see mostly rain, but morning commuters should be prepared for slower traffic.

“I’m not too worried about the roads, but again they will be wet. So give yourself plenty of extra time,” Kammerer said.

FORECAST

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cold and wet with periods of rain and some wet snow possible. 80% chance of precipitation. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and rain is over by midnight. Breezy by morning and 40% chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with gusty winds. 10% chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold with some morning sprinkles and flurries possible. Rain by late afternoon. 60% chance of rain. Highs reaching 50.

MONDAY: Cloudy and cold with rain in the morning. Showers ending by dark. 80% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to 50.

CURRENT CONDITIONS