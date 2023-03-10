Live Radio
Cold Friday brings light snowfall, afternoon rain to DC region

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

March 10, 2023, 5:29 AM

Though it will likely just be rain, some snow could intersperse itself in the precipitation headed for the D.C. area early this morning.

It may be cold enough in some areas for the rain to begin as wet snow, according to Storm Team 4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford. He said the best change for possible snowy conditions is in the northern and western suburbs.

“There will be little or no accumulation, and by Friday afternoon, there will be a cold rain across the entire region,” Stinneford said.

There’s another chance for the rain to mix with or change over to wet snow before ending on Friday night, but again, “there will be little of no snow accumulation,” he said.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said on Twitter Friday is the first colder-than-average day in almost two weeks.

That cold weather could bring a few flakes, but as temperatures rise throughout the day expect the precipitation to be rain.

The National Weather Service reports the storm will hit closer to dawn.

Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said the storm will hang around until Friday afternoon. D.C. and places south and east should see mostly rain, but morning commuters should be prepared for slower traffic.

“I’m not too worried about the roads, but again they will be wet. So give yourself plenty of extra time,” Kammerer said.

FORECAST

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cold and wet with periods of rain and some wet snow possible. 80% chance of precipitation. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT:
Mostly cloudy and rain is over by midnight. Breezy by morning and 40% chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with gusty winds. 10% chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold with some morning sprinkles and flurries possible. Rain by late afternoon. 60% chance of rain. Highs reaching 50.

MONDAY: Cloudy and cold with rain in the morning. Showers ending by dark. 80% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to 50.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

