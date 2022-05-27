Tornado watch for DC area in stormy start to Memorial Day weekend

A tornado watch is blanketing the WTOP listening area until midafternoon Friday, with severe storms and plenty of rain expected as the day progresses.

The National Weather Service’s tornado watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Once the wet weather settles in later in the morning, a flood watch will go live at 11 a.m. and will run until 11 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia until 2 PM EDT. pic.twitter.com/OG1C3MbdvG — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 27, 2022

Storm Team4’s Mike Stinneford said the storms are coming from the southwestern suburbs of the area, bringing damaging winds, hail and possibly a few tornadoes to the D.C. area by late morning.

The weather pattern is moving west-to-east, so Stinneford advised those who are planning on going to the Shenandoah Valley or Blue Ridge Mountains to get an early start to their Memorial Day weekend to be alert about the intense weather.

Stay weather aware today! Severe thunderstorms possible with the potential for damaging wind gusts, a couple tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding. Multiple rounds of storms are expected. The greatest risk will be this afternoon/evening. Latest: https://t.co/5RyZgoXicj pic.twitter.com/9IETnnSN8N — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 27, 2022

Even as the possibility of tornadoes wanes, the nasty weather will stay around. Bouts of storms will hover over the region throughout the afternoon and could return again later in the evening, according to Stinneford.

Forecast

Friday: Severe thunderstorms developing by late morning and continuing into the afternoon. Another round of severe storms possible late afternoon and this evening. Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday night: Evening rain and thunder. Drying after midnight. Diminishing breeze. Lows in upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Midafternoon showers. Steady breeze. Highs in upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Warm, but not too humid. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Memorial Day/Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot, more humid. Light breeze. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.