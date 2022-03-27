RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight | Live updates | How to help
Last gasp? Winter returns to DC area, but spring makes mid-week comeback

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

March 27, 2022, 6:20 PM

Winter just refuses to let go.

Bitterly cold temperatures and wind gusts will grip the D.C. area Sunday night into Monday, although warmer weather is expected to return Tuesday.

“Another round of cold Canadian air continues to enter our region from the west,” said Storm Team4 meteorologist Clay Anderson. “As a result, isolated light snow flurries will continue through early evening, mainly north and west of the metro area.

Sunday night could see wind gusts of 25 mph to 30 mph and plummeting temperatures, with lows in the mid-20s in town and teens west of I-81. Wind chills will be near 20 degrees inside the Beltway and into the teens north and west of D.C.

Anderson said a second burst of cold air will keep temperatures low tomorrow and winds steady at 15 mph to 20 mph, although gusts near 30 mph are possible.

Temperatures will take another tumble Monday night, with 20s in the D.C. area and teens and even single digits in far western zones. Wind chills will make those temperatures feel even colder.

But on Tuesday, temperatures gradually recover, with highs near 50 — going all the way up to near 70 on Thursday, although rain might be in the mix as well.

Forecast:

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Frost possible. Northwest winds 10 mph to 20 mph. Temperatures in the low 20s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, blustery and cold. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies but still cold and windy. Northwest winds 10 mph to 20 mph. Lows in the low 20s in the D.C. area and teens north and west of I-95.

TUESDAY: Sunny and not as cold. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and milder. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Warm and rain likely. Highs near 70.

Current conditions:

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC Weather

