DC region starts road treatment as weekend snowstorm approaches

With Sunday's forecast becoming clearer, the D.C. region prepares for the possibility of snow and even freezing rain. Here's what you need to know.

With the return of cold air Friday night, temperatures on Sunday morning will only rise to the teens. Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said snow should start to come down early Sunday afternoon around 3-4 p.m., giving the area “a good couple of inches.”

The storm will then move up along Calvert and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland and through D.C. Sunday night, with rain for the majority of the region, which can knock down the amount of snow that falls in the region. Some areas may can even receive freezing rain, sleet or even more snow before the system leaves on Monday morning.

“I really do think Sunday evening is going to be great,” Kammerer said. “It’s going to be great to look at your window, maybe even walk around in the snow or at least turn your lights and take the dog for a walk in the snow, but then it gets kind of nasty as the rain comes in here.”

Computer models continue to disagree with the storm’s final impact. Forecasts show a sharp split between the storm’s warm and cold halves over the Interstate 95 corridor: A veer to the right would lead to a prolonged period of snowfall for D.C. and Baltimore proper, while a swing to the left would see a change to rain outside of Northern Maryland and the Blue Ridge.

Kammerer said the energy setting up the “snow-rain line” is coming from the Pacific Ocean, one of the least sampled areas of the world for weather. Now that it is on shore, more data is being collected. Along with temperature changes, people should expect everything from snow accumulations and rainfall totals to be different come Sunday.

“As the storm continues to make its way our way, we are going to see changes in the forecast,” Kammerer said. “Even a 10- to 15-mile change could be a huge change.”

Virginia prepares roads for Round two of snow

In the effort to avoid another travel nightmare as experienced a week ago by some drivers stuck on Interstate 95 for more than 24 hours, Virginia have begun taking action before the snow arrives.

Road crews sprayed a salt brine solution on both sides of I-95 Thursday between Joplin Road in Prince William County to Caroline County. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the solution will prevent ice from bonding into the pavement during the storm, reducing the risk of hazardous road conditions while helping crews with snow and ice removal.

Crews will continue to apply pretreatment on as many roads as possible on Friday, including in Fredericksburg, the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. VDOT said drivers may see daytime delays on various routes during the “slow-moving operation.”

“The brine trucks travel at slower speeds to spray the salt brine solution onto the road with precision and to ensure an adequate amount is absorbed in the pavement,” VDOT said.

Once 2 or more inches of snow have accumulated, Virginia’s online snow plow tracker is activated and users can monitor road statuses as well as where snow plows are working.

Drivers are also asked to avoid unnecessary travel due to the possibility of dangerous weather and road conditions during and after the storm. Kammerer added that with sleet and freezing rain creating icy conditions early Monday morning, expect some problems on the roadways.

This weekend’s #WinterWeather will impact students returning to college campuses. Those with travel plans are encouraged to monitor forecasts for the entire route & return prior to the storm or delay travel. Travel on Sunday is not advised.

“The best news with this storm is the timing,” Kammerer said. “We’re looking at Sunday night into very early Monday morning. And of course, [with] Monday being a holiday, a lot less people on area roads.”

Forecast:

Friday: Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Blustery and turning colder, with highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Freezing and breezy. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Snow sets in around noon, with a wintry mix or rain possible after dark. Highs in the mid 30s.

Current conditions:

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.