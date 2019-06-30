DC area steams under scorching heat, muggy temps

It'll be another hot and humid day in the D.C. region Saturday, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s.

In fact, Saturday will be the hottest day the region has seen so far in 2019, coming at the tail end of a weeklong heat wave east of the Rockies. Highs are forecast to peak at 96 degrees, and the heat indexes will climb to near the 100 degree mark.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

All severe thunderstorm warnings in the listening area have expired.

Earlier, the National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches in the area.

Locally damaging wind gusts and large hail were the biggest threats in those storms, NWS forecasters said.

It began hailing around 4:20 p.m. in parts of Northern Virginia.

Hail pea/dime with intermittent larger sizes. Fort Hunt, south of Va beltway. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/HsImEVGRE2 — Kristi King (@kingWTOP) June 29, 2019

“Another round of storms is possible later this evening,” the weather service said in its Saturday forecast discussion. “The activity (if it holds together) this evening may be more organized since it will be in a more favorable environment.”

Areas north and east of D.C. could see some looming showers and storms into the late evening.

The humidity will begin to drop in the overnight with clear skies.

Most of the D.C. region has been dealing with scorching temperatures over 90 degrees since Tuesday, with a brief respite on Monday before a surge back into the 90s for Independence Day.

While the East Coast roasts, Spain and France are dealing with their worst heat wave in over a decade.

Temperatures in northeastern Spain, where wildfires are raging, reached 106 degrees this week as parts of Europe recorded their hottest June temperatures in recent memory due to hot air moving north from Africa.

Forecast

Saturday: Very hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Severe storms possible in the afternoon and late evening. High temps in the mid 90s. Sunday: Lower humidity and breezy, with isolated storm chance. High temps in the low 90s. Monday: Mostly sunny, low humidity with temps in the mid 80s. Tuesday: Hot and humid. Some storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Wednesday: Very hot and humid. Afternoon storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Thursday, July 4: Partly sunny, hot and humid with afternoon and evening storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Current conditions

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

