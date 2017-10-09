Workweek weather blog: From a muggy Monday to a fall-like Friday

The remnants of former Hurricane Nate will continue moving up the Appalachian Mountains and bring the area the first soaking rain we’ve had in almost 25 days.

It will be a rainy Monday morning rush with the rain heavy at times in a few bands. Some pooling of water on the roadways may slow the commute, but other than that, the speed of the system and the antecedent dry conditions will prevent widespread flooding.

Many areas will pick up an inch of rainfall, especially west of Washington. Some spots near Interstate 81 may get a little more. But, again, the system will move right along to New England and then out to sea; and it may be soon enough that we’ll even get to see some sun again Monday afternoon, which would spike temperatures right back up into the 80s and make it feel absolutely tropical, especially for this time of year.

The cold front which helped draw Nate inland and toward us in the first place will slowly pass through in the storm’s wake on Tuesday, dropping the humidity a bit by Wednesday. The temperature improvement will be more noticeable, but that will also be because the clouds will come right back in ahead of the next disturbance, which will also bring a chance for some more light rain on Wednesday into early Thursday. It will be much less than Nate’s remnant amounts, however.

Strong Canadian high pressure will then build in Thursday into Friday, displacing all the warm, humid weather. The workweek will end much more seasonable with much less humidity, finally feeling like fall again.

Daily weather highlights

Monday

Rainy and breezy for most of the morning

Breezy with scattered showers and some partial sunshine in the afternoon

Unseasonably warm and very humid

Tuesday

Diminishing breezes

Still warm, but a bit less humid

Mix of sun and fair weather clouds

A stray shower or two

Wednesday

Becoming cloudy again

Not as warm and turning less humid, despite a few showers

Potential to be even cooler with a steady light rain and drizzle

Thursday

Still a fair amount of cloudiness

Breezy with dropping humidity

Friday

More seasonable temperatures

Mix of clouds and sun

Editor’s Note: The WTOP Workweek Weather Blog is intended as an in-depth yet plain language summary of the business week’s weather potential in the D.C. area along with an explanation of the contingencies and uncertainties that exist at the time of publication. For the latest actual Storm Team 4 forecast, check out the link on the main WTOP Weather Page.

