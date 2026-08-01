Warm, humid weekend ahead before rounds of storms return to DC area

Warm, humid weather continues in the D.C. area as storm chances increase Sunday. Heavy rain, gusty winds and daily rain chances linger next week.

Expect warm and increasingly humid conditions Saturday across the D.C. area, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said most of the D.C. region should stay dry through much of the day, though a few afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms may develop, especially west of the Blue Ridge. Clouds will increase through the day, and any storms could produce heavy rain.

An active weather pattern returns Sunday as a slow-moving cold front and low pressure approach the region, according to the National Weather Service. Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous during the afternoon and evening. An isolated severe storm threat exists, with damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Monday may bring the most widespread rain and thunderstorms of the week as low pressure and several fronts move through the region. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with gusty winds, frequent lightning and isolated flash flooding possible. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

The active pattern continues Tuesday, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Warm, humid conditions will persist, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

The National Weather Service said daily chances for showers and thunderstorms could persist through much of next week as hot and humid conditions continue.

FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs between 88 and 93.

Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Afternoon showers and storms. Highs between 82 and 87.

Winds: South 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Cloudy, with areas of rain. Highs around 85.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs between 83 and 88.

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

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