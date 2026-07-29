WTOP to lease 103.9 FM to K-LOVE

Starting Saturday, Aug. 1, at 12:01 a.m., WTOP's 24/7 news programming will no longer be heard on 103.9 FM in Frederick County, Maryland.

Starting Saturday, Aug. 1, at 12:01 a.m., WTOP’s 24/7 news programming will no longer be heard on 103.9 FM in Frederick County, Maryland.

WTOP has leased the frequency to K-LOVE, an adult contemporary Christian music station.

WTOP will continue to broadcast on 103.5 FM, 107.7 FM and 103.5 HD-1, and is available for streaming on WTOP.com, Apple and Android apps, YouTube and on Alexa using the command, “Alexa, Open WTOP.” WTOP’s app is also CarPlay and Android Auto enabled, making it easy to listen to WTOP’s 24/7 coverage when connected to the car dashboard.

“Our main signal on 103.5 FM covers most of Frederick County’s population and with the advent of streaming, listeners can get us anywhere in the country,” said Joel Oxley, WTOP’s General Manager and President of Hubbard DC, about the reasoning behind the decision.

WTOP began simulcasting on 103.9 FM in 2007.

WTOP and its partner stations, Federal News Network and The Gamut, are owned and operated by Hubbard Broadcasting. The Minnesota-based, family-owned company purchased WTOP in April 2011.

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