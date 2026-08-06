Heavy rain, gusty winds hit DC area Thursday evening

Heavy rain is moving through parts of the D.C. region Thursday evening, creating a soggy evening commute along several major highways.

Heavy rain moved through parts of the D.C. region Thursday evening, creating a soggy evening commute along several major highways.

WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said some of the heaviest rain fell across the close-in western suburbs, including Potomac, Great Falls, McLean, Tysons and Springfield, as well as the Woodbridge area.

“Rainfall rates about an inch per hour, along with some gusty winds,” Stinneford said.

More afternoon and evening storms are possible Friday, as temperatures are again set to climb into the mid-90s. It could feel as hot as 102 on Friday afternoon. Just like Thursday, damaging winds will be the main concern with any storms that do pop up Friday.

The weekend may not bring relief from rough weather, as more afternoon storms are in the forecast Saturday with the potential for even more damaging winds.

Full forecast

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with storms ending

Lows: 70-75

Winds: East 5 mph

After a few lingering showers, it stays very warm and muggy, with temperatures settling to the 70s by dawn.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon storms

Highs: 90-95 with a heat index of 97-102

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Partly sunny, hot and humid with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 90s. Heat index values climb into the low 100s. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening, along with a chance for a few strong to severe storms. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon storms

Highs: 87-92 with a heat index of 95-100

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

Hot and humid once again, with afternoon temperatures near 90 and heat index values close to 100. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and evening. Some storms may become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts remaining the main concern.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: 88-93 with a heat index of 95-100

Winds: West 5-10 mph

A brief break from the daily thunderstorm chances is expected. It will be mostly dry, partly sunny, hot and humid, with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 90s. Heat index values climb into the upper 90s to near 100.

MONDAY: Hot and humid with a storm chance

Highs: 92-97

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Hot and humid conditions continue, with afternoon temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s and heat index values at or above 100. A few showers and thunderstorms may return later in the day or during the evening, beginning another stretch of daily storm chances.

Current conditions

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