Heavy storms could bring flash flooding to DC area Monday

Storms could bring flash flooding, gusty winds and power outages to the D.C. region Monday, with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms continuing this week.

The D.C. region will see another round of wet weather Monday, with heavy thunderstorms and rain bringing the potential for flash flooding.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said storm chances are highest between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Not everyone will see rain, but areas that do could experience heavy downpours, gusty winds, and localized flash flooding, Evans said.

The storms could also lead to downed trees and cause power outages. A large tree limb fell in Montgomery County Sunday, pulling down wires and damaging a utility pole.

Clouds will be slow to clear Monday evening, with mostly cloudy skies lingering into early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said there will be daily chances of showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the week as humidity increases.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly cloudy and dry before showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday evening and continue into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be sunny, with temperatures in the upper 80s. According to Evans, the warmer weather will likely make the atmosphere more unstable, increasing the chances for additional showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible.

Evans said the unsettled weather pattern could continue into the weekend with daily chances for afternoon thunderstorm. However, rain is not expected all day, everyday.

FORECAST

MONDAY: Cloudy, with areas of rain. Highs: Around 85.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows between 65 and 70.

Winds: Northeast 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, storm chance. Highs between 83 and 88.

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

WEDENSDAY: Partly cloudy, storm chance. Highs between 85 and 90.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, storm chance. Highs between 86 and 91.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Current conditions



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