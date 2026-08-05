Flood watch, strong storms possible in DC area Wednesday, along with hot weather

The D.C. region was hit with showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning and it could continue during the afternoon, along with hot and humid conditions.

The D.C. region was hit with another round of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning and it could continue during the afternoon, along with hot and humid conditions.

A flood watch from the National Weather Service is in effect until 4 p.m. for Anne Arundel County in Maryland.

There’s been a mix of clouds and sun, with temperatures in the upper 80s. 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said because of a passing of a warm front overnight, there will be a big surge of tropical moisture that’s here to stay, meaning that heat index values will be closer to 100 degrees during the afternoon.

“Remember to stay hydrated. Take plenty of breaks in the shade if you happen to be outside, as well as wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing,” Peña said.

The heat and humidity will continue for the next several days, with chances of a few isolated, scattered showers and storms each afternoon, meaning there’s going to be a lot of dry periods as well.

The rainfall could produce heavy downpours, which may cause localized flooding on low-lying roads and in poor drainage areas.

“If you come across any water over the roads, turn around, don’t drown,” Peña said. “And although the severe threat is rather low, thunderstorms are capable of producing some gusty winds, frequent lightning, and, of course, some briefly torrential blinding rainfall.”

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hotter, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible by the evening as the stalled weather system begins moving offshore. This shift could also increase the risk for severe storms.

Friday will bring another hot and humid day, with highs between 90 and 95 degrees. Pop-up afternoon thunderstorms are again possible, with some capable of producing heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

A front will remain stalled across the area for the next several days, and there will be a chance of rain and severe storms into the weekend.

Forecast

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and muggy. A chance of a thunderstorm. Highs between 85 and 90.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A chance of showers and storms before midnight. Muggy overnight with areas of fog. Lows in the 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a chance of mainly late-day thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

FRIDAY: Hot and humid. Afternoon storms likely. Storms may be severe. Highs between 90 and 95, heat index as high as 100.

SATURDAY: Hot and humid with afternoon storms. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

Current conditions

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