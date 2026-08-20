Green means go — but not 12 mph over the speed limit in Montgomery Co.

The name "Speed on Green" is part of a plan to expand the same technology used at sites where red-light cameras are deployed to work when that light is green as well.

No, Montgomery County, Maryland, doesn’t want drivers to floor it when they approach a green light. The name “Speed on Green” is part of a plan to expand the same technology used at sites where red-light cameras are deployed to work when that light is green as well.

The Speed on Green camera program simply upgrades the red-light cameras so that vehicles that are speeding can be detected and cited while the traffic signal is in its green phase.

“So, it’s the same rules as all of our all of our other speed cameras,” said Wade Holland, the Vision Zero Coordinator for Montgomery County. “We’ll just be basically getting more bang for our buck with our red-light cameras. So, detecting red light violations during the red phase, but then detecting speeding violations during those green phases. Same fines, same rules all apply.”

Holland said in a case where the same driver gets a citation for blowing through a red light and who was speeding at the time, one citation — for the red-light violation — would be issued.

Holland said just as signs on the roadway have to alert drivers that a red-light camera is ahead, drivers will also see warnings posted where the speed-on-green cameras are posted.

“If it’s a speed camera, whether it’s on the side of the road or up in the traffic signal, we are required to post that there is a speed camera along that corridor. Now, granted, it may not be right in front of that camera. The speed limit signs tend to be a little further upfield from the intersection, but they will be warned,” he said.

Holland said the plan is to have the two test speed on green cameras up and running at the intersections of Colesville Road and Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road and University Boulevard by the end of the year.

Holland and Earl Stoddard, the Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer for the county spoke during Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich’s weekly briefing with reporters.

Elrich asked them both to explain how far above the speed limit drivers can go before they get cited for speeding.

Stoddard pointed out that it’s 11 miles per hour above the posted speed. Once a driver goes 12 miles over the limit, the fines kick in.

“It’s graduated from there, so it it’s basically based on how much faster beyond the 11 that you’re going, it will dictate the size of the fine, and that’s a that’s a state law change that took effect last year,” he said.

Stoddard said Speed on Green cameras will not be installed at all 76 locations where there are currently red cameras.

“We’re going to figure out where it makes sense and where it’s legally permissible to do it,” said Stoddard. “Because it’s not necessary in all situations.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.