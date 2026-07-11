Steamy Saturday brings showers, thunderstorm chances to the DC area

Keep the umbrella handy Saturday: A steamy day across the D.C. area could bring showers and thunderstorms.

Keep the umbrella handy Saturday night: A steamy day across the D.C. area could give way to evening rain.

Isolated showers will be pouring into the region during the evening hours. Temperatures will fall to the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain is expected to stop around midnight.

Nice weather returns on Sunday with less humid air settling into the region. There will be hazy skies with a few clouds. Because of the low humidity, highs will be in the 80s. However, if you’re in the Shenandoah Valley area, there is a chance of showers.

The pleasant weather continues Monday, with sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s. Tuesday stays mostly sunny as temperatures climb to the upper 80s and low 90s. There will be a rise in humidity throughout that day.

It’ll set up the hottest day of the week on Wednesday. That’s because the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with highs close to 100 degrees, with a danger of dehydration and heatstroke for anyone outside for extended periods of time.

Also, heat index values will be in the lower 100s.

Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Isolated downpours

Lows: 68-72

Winds: Calm

Isolated downpours will wind down around midnight, with cloudy and dry conditions expected through sunrise Sunday.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hazy skies

Highs: 82-87

Winds: East 5-10 mph

You’ll feel the change for the second half of the weekend, as less humid air settles into the region. Plan for hazy skies with a few clouds. It will be more comfortable with lower humidity and high temperatures in the 80s. There is a chance for showers over the Shenandoah Valley where the front stalls, so keep that in mind if your weekend plans take you to the mountains.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Highs: 83-88

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine possible as well as an isolated afternoon shower or storm. Most neighborhoods will stay completely dry.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 87-92

Winds: Southwest 5 mph

Mostly sunny and seasonably hot. Humidity will gradually increase throughout the day with a return of southwest winds off the Gulf.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny and hot

Highs: 93-98

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Hottest day of the week with highs close to 100 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Higher humidity will have heat index values in the lower 100s.

Current Conditions

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