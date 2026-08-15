DC man gets 17 years in prison for string of mail carrier armed robberies

A man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in the armed robbery of seven mail carriers in the D.C. region in 2022, prosecutors announced this week.

A man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in the armed robbery of seven mail carriers in the D.C. region in 2022, prosecutors announced this week.

DeAngelo Lewis, 30, of D.C., was convicted in April after an eight-day trial on charges of armed robbery, bank fraud, theft of mail and using a firearm during a crime of violence.

The robberies occurred from January 2022 through at least October 2022, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. During that time, Lewis and two accomplices robbed seven mail carriers at gunpoint as they delivered mail in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

According to prosecutors, the group stole U.S. Postal Service property that allowed them to steal personal and business checks that people placed in the mail. The group then altered those checks to steal nearly $1 million through the course of the scheme.

During one of the robberies, a masked individual struck one of the mail carriers in the face even though they had already complied.

Police tracked Lewis and the others down after seeing them on bank surveillance cameras. When officers searched his Marlow Heights, Maryland, home, they found approximately 1,500 checks totaling nearly $3 million that he hadn’t yet deposited, according to prosecutors.

The investigation revealed Lewis recruited others to allow him to use their accounts to deposit stolen and altered checks in exchange for a portion of the proceeds, prosecutors said.

Both accomplices — Marking Long, 24, of D.C. and Enrico Hood-Jackson, 32, of Upper Marlboro — have already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and bank fraud in connection with the scheme and are scheduled for sentencing later this year.

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