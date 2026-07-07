More rain ahead following wet start to the week in DC area

There's more rain headed to the region over the next few days, but it won't be as intense as those storms that hit the D.C. area over the holiday weekend.

There’s more rain headed to the region over the next few days, but it won’t be as intense as the storms that hit the D.C. area over the holiday weekend.

For Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service predicted “numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms” followed by isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

“We do not have a flood watch for the metro area. However, we could be looking at a few showers and heavier downpours as we head through the late evening,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said, especially west of D.C.

He also said it’s going to be a little cooler Wednesday.

“We’ll drop to the upper 60s to middle 70s by early tomorrow morning,” Rudin said, and rise into the lower 80s later Wednesday.

On your Wednesday commute, watch out for patchy fog and potential morning showers. But there’s only a 30% chance of rain in the morning and afternoon.

Rain chances increase to 70% on Wednesday night. Showers are most likely after midnight, according to the weather service.

Showers will likely stick around Thursday and Friday, and there’s a possibility of storms on both days.

Forecast

TUESDAY EVENING:

Scattered showers and storms

Temperatures: 70s

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Showers and thunderstorms remain likely through the evening, with the greatest concern continuing to be heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy

Chance showers, patchy Fog

Lows: 68-75

Winds: Northeast 2-5 mph

Showers and a few thunderstorms may continue into the overnight hours before gradually becoming more scattered. Areas of low clouds and patchy fog are possible where heavy rain falls. Overnight lows will only fall into the lower 70s, keeping conditions warm and humid.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly to partly sunny

Chance showers, storms

Highs: 80-85

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Mostly cloudy skies, east to northeast winds, and seasonable temperatures will keep highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms remain possible during the afternoon and evening, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

THURSDAY:

Mostly to partly sunny

Chance showers and storms

Highs: 85-90

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase again Thursday as an approaching cold front moves toward the region. Warmer and more humid conditions will allow the atmosphere to juice up a bit, and a few storms could become strong. FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy

Scattered showers, storms possible

Highs: near 90

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Friday looks to be another active weather day as the cold front slowly pushes across the area. Showers and thunderstorms remain likely, with isolated strong to severe storms possible. Heavy rain will once again be a concern, especially where storms repeatedly move over the same locations. Temperatures will remain warm and humid, reaching the middle to upper 80s before gradually easing later in the day.

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