DC-area schools crack national top 10 in new US News rankings

School Without Walls and Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology ranked among the nation's top 10 high schools in new U.S. News rankings.

Two D.C. area high schools are among the 10 best schools in the nation, according to new U.S. News and World Report rankings.

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County ranked sixth nationally, and the District’s School Without Walls placed fifth.

Lamont Jones, managing editor for education at U.S. News and World Report, said Thomas Jefferson remains a perennially top-10 performer.

“They continue to perform at a very, very, very high level,” Jones said.

School Without Walls, meanwhile, made one of the year’s biggest jumps.

“That high school literally went from No. 69 last year to No. 5 this year nationally, out of nearly 18,000 high schools that we ranked,” he said.

U.S. News ranks schools based on six indicators of school quality.

College readiness is given the most weight and accounts for 30% of a school’s score, with graduation rates and state assessment performance also factored in.

Jones said D.C.’s School Without Walls excelled on the state assessment tests, “going from 2,488th nationally to tie for first.”

As for Thomas Jefferson, “They tied for first nationally in three areas: the College Readiness Index, Graduation Rate and State Assessment Proficiency,” Jones said.

Poolesville High School was Montgomery County’s highest-ranked school at No. 135 nationally. In Prince George’s County, College Park Academy ranked No. 795.

You can see the complete U.S. News Public High School Rankings here.

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