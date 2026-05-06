Spotty showers, storms may pop up in parts of DC area Wednesday

A cold front could usher in some spotty showers or an isolated thunderstorm Wednesday evening in parts of the D.C. area.
The morning rush brought the bulk of the rainfall and any remaining showers should be isolated, according to 7News Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson.
“The majority of the rain with this latest weather maker behind us, we received about a tenth to a quarter of an inch,” Johnson said.
For the rest of the day, the wet weather isn’t expected to be widespread.
“Any storm that does develop may contain some brief gusty winds and heavy downpours,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin.
Wind gusts may range between 25-30 mph.
Rudin called the rain a much-needed blessing as the D.C. region is still under drought status.
Overnight lows are expected to fall into the 50s.
Thursday starts cooler and cloudy; there’s a lingering chance of rain through the early afternoon. Skies are expected to gradually clear by the late afternoon, with highs only reaching the lower 60s.
Sunshine returns on Friday, with low humidity and comfortable temperatures around 70 degrees.
The Mother’s Day holiday weekend with be warm yet cloudy.
Saturday will bring highs in the 70s, with morning clouds and a chance of showers or even an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Sunday starts sunny, but clouds return by the afternoon, with highs in the 80s and a chance of showers by Sunday evening.
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7News First Alert Forecast
WEDNESDAY: WEATHER ALERT
Rain likely, breezy; isolated PM thunderstorm
Highs: 70-75
Winds: Southwest 10-15, Gusts 25-30 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
Cloudy, scattered showers
Lows: 50-55
Winds: North 5-10 mph
THURSDAY:
Cloudy & cooler
Showers Possible
Highs: 60-65
Winds: North 5-10 mph
FRIDAY:
Mostly sunny
Highs: Around 70
Winds: West 5-15 mph
Current conditions
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