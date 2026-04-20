Freezing conditions set to return to the DC area, temperatures could fall into the 20s Tuesday

The D.C. region is set to see temperatures falling into the 20s this week, bringing a risk of frost that could damage crops.

Despite spring being underway, unseasonably cold air is settling back into the D.C. region to start the week, with freezing conditions expected overnight into Tuesday morning.

Monday morning temperatures started in the 40s and will only climb into the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. A cold front moving through the D.C. region is bringing thicker clouds, a few spotty sprinkles and a gusty northwest breeze. Skies will clear in the evening, setting the stage for a much colder night.

A freeze warning will take effect early Tuesday morning for the District, and parts of Maryland and Virginia, including in Prince George’s, Montgomery, Anne Arundel, King George and Arlington counties and the City of Alexandria.

According to the National Weather Service, the freeze warning runs between 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Low temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in many locations, with some spots falling into the 20s. There is a risk of frost and a damaging freeze late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Residents are urged to bring in or cover sensitive plants, protect pets and take steps to prevent frozen pipes. “Plants will have to be protected or brought indoors to prevent damage,” WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

After Tuesday’s expected frosty start, sunshine should return and temperatures rebound modestly, making for a pleasant spring afternoon, with highs reaching the mid-60s.

A stronger warmup arrives midweek, with highs back in the 70s Wednesday along with a chance for showers. By Thursday, sunshine returns and temperatures could climb into the 80s, marking a sharp turnaround from the early-week chill.

Forecast

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, sprinkles possible. Highs between 54 and 60.

Winds: Northwest 5 to 15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

TONIGHT: FREEZE WARNING: Mainly clear and cold. Lows between 29 and 36.

Winds: North around 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Morning frost possible outside the Beltway. Highs between 60 and 65.

Winds: North to south 5 to 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs between 74 and 79.

Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs between 75 and 80.

Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph

Current conditions

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