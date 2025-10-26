Bundle up! DC region to settle into another week of cool conditions

With a cool weather pattern settling in for a bit, make sure to keep that cozy sweater nearby this week.

After light winds and clouds offered suitable conditions for Marine Corps Marathon runners Sunday, overnight temperatures are set to dip into the high 30s.

Temperatures will jump into the 50s by Monday morning as a cool weather pattern comes into play. The day will offer partly cloudy conditions.

But, take the win, folks, because the forecast has some showers in store for the region, according to 7News First Alert meteorologist Mark Peña.

Passing showers will move into the region Tuesday but will become more widespread by Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

Temperatures: 45-55

Winds: East 5 mph

A mix of clouds and cool temperatures.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 38-45

Winds: Northeast 5 mph

Passing clouds with wake-up temperatures in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

Highs: 52-58

Winds: East 5-10 mph

A cool weather pattern is set to continue for most of the week with highs only in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny

Highs: 49-54

Winds: Northeast 15-25 mph

Expect more clouds than sunshine with breezy northeast winds and a few passing showers.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers

Highs: 55-60

Winds: Northeast 15-20 mph

Rain chances favor the second half of the day. A steady rain may develop late in the evening into the overnight.

THURSDAY: Breezy Showers

Highs: 50s

Winds: East 5-15 mph; Gusts: 20-30 mph

Scattered showers, overcast and breezy for most of the day. Rainfall amounts will range from around 0.25″ to 0.50″.

