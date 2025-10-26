Bundle up! DC region to settle into another week of cool conditions

With a cool weather pattern settling in for a bit, make sure to keep that cozy sweater — and maybe an umbrella — nearby this week.
After light winds and clouds offered suitable conditions for Marine Corps Marathon runners Sunday, overnight temperatures are set to dip into the high 30s.
Temperatures will jump into the 50s by Monday morning as a cool weather pattern comes into play. The day will offer partly cloudy conditions.
But, take the win, folks, because the forecast has some showers in store for the region, according to 7News First Alert meteorologist Mark Peña.
Passing showers will move into the region Tuesday but will become more widespread by Wednesday and Thursday.
Forecast
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
Temperatures: 45-55
Winds: East 5 mph
A mix of clouds and cool temperatures.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 38-45
Winds: Northeast 5 mph
Passing clouds with wake-up temperatures in the low 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 52-58
Winds: East 5-10 mph
A cool weather pattern is set to continue for most of the week with highs only in the 50s.
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 49-54
Winds: Northeast 15-25 mph
Expect more clouds than sunshine with breezy northeast winds and a few passing showers.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 55-60
Winds: Northeast 15-20 mph
Rain chances favor the second half of the day. A steady rain may develop late in the evening into the overnight.
THURSDAY: Breezy Showers
Highs: 50s
Winds: East 5-15 mph; Gusts: 20-30 mph
Scattered showers, overcast and breezy for most of the day. Rainfall amounts will range from around 0.25″ to 0.50″.
