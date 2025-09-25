Wet weather in store for the DC region. Here’s what to expect

Precipitation chances in the D.C. region are ramping up this week as the area braces for more widespread rain and storm chances Thursday after scattered showers midweek.

Some spots of light to moderate rain swept through Wednesday afternoon, with no immediate signs of dryness on the way.

Make sure you have the rain gear ready to go, just in case.

It will also be exceptionally humid for late September with dewpoint temperatures in the low 70s, according to 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff. Showers are like to show up in the morning.

Multiple rounds of showers & storms are expected today as a cold front crosses the region. The front will stall to the south & east with drier weather returning to areas north of I-66/US-50. Additional rain chances are expected this weekend with the stalled front nearby. pic.twitter.com/6P64kvDfCN — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 25, 2025

There may be a lull in the precipitation midday before another round of scattered showers and storms develops during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday could bring much more steady rain and storms to the D.C. area. In a post on X, the weather service said the “highest precipitation chances look to arrive Thursday as a cold front crosses the region.”

After morning showers and a midday lull, 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said a round of gusty thunderstorms will likely push through the region during the afternoon and early evening Thursday.

Pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds are possible, according to Rudin. The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center has put the D.C. region in Level 1 out of 5, or “marginal” risk, for the threat of damaging wind gusts as well as flash flooding.

Outside of possible storms, plan for clouds and “tropical humidity,” Rudin said.

Showers will linger through Friday with drier weather coming just in time for the weekend, the weather service said.

Full forecast

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy; scattered showers, storms

Highs: 78-84

Winds: Southwest 5-15+ mph

Rain and storms are likely today, so make sure you have the rain gear ready to go. It will also be exceptionally humid for late September with dewpoint temperatures in the low 70s (that’s more typical for the summer months). Overcast skies are likely throughout the day with showers likely this morning. There may be a lull in the precipitation midday before another round of scattered showers and storms develops during the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has the area in the Level 1 out of 5 ‘Marginal’ risk category for the threat of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. The severe weather risk is low, but you will still want to have a way to get weather alerts later today.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Showers

Lows: 65-71

Winds: Light

Mild and muggy conditions are expected overnight with lingering showers dotting radar. Areas of patchy fog are possible with continued high humidity.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny

Highs: Low 80s

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Skies will be a bit brighter to round out the week with a touch less humidity compared to Thursday. It will still have a summery feel with warm afternoon highs in the low 80s. At this point, the weather is trending dry and warm for your Friday night plans.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy

PM Rain

Highs: Mid 70s

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Clouds are set to win the day with more rain in the forecast. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s with continued high humidity for this time of year. Rain chances are highest during the afternoon and evening hours.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy

Scattered Showers

Highs: 70s

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Clouds and rain chances continue, so keep the rain gear on hand all weekend.

