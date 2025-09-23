Storm chances possible in the DC region after Tuesday’s sunny start

Even though Tuesday started with sunny skies in the D.C. region, you should have your umbrella ready because there is a chance for storms in the afternoon.

These showers and storms could arrive between 2 and 8 p.m., according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan.

“We could see a quarter- to half-inch of rain,” Whelan said, adding there could be more downpours.

Even though not everyone will get wet weather, some areas could experience heavy rain and storms, which could lead to localized flooding and a treacherous afternoon commute.

There’s also a chance for damaging wind gusts with any storms that do pop up, Whelan said.

Tuesday’s highs during the day will be in the 80s, and temperatures will fall between 60 and 65 in the evening, when there will be high humidity and clouds.

Wednesday will feature humid weather and possible showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

More rain and storms are likely Thursday, “with tropical humidity,” Whelan said, adding that “rainfall could be heavy at times, possibly leading to isolated flooding with a risk for flash flooding.”

But the chances of rain and storms decrease Friday and Saturday.

7News First Alert Forecast

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, chance for storms later in the day. Highs between 82 and 87.

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. Lows between 60 and 65.

Winds: Light

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, possible showers later in the day. Highs between 78 and 83.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and storms likely. Highs around 80.

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Highs around 80.

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Current conditions

