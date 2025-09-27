Steady rain, humid warmth in store for DC region Saturday

The weekend promises sunshine and seasonable warmth, but the region will have to contend with some clouds and showers first.

The second half of the weekend promises sunshine and seasonable warmth, but the D.C. region will have to contend with some clouds and showers first.

Saturday morning will start off mild with temperatures in the lower 70s, only rising a bit by the afternoon. Expect a steady rain at times, 7News First Meteorologist Jordan Evans said.

Rainfall totals will range from one-half to about one-inch. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with high humidity. Rain chances are highest during the afternoon and evening hours.

“We’ll get pockets of moderate to heavy rain for the afternoon and evening on Saturday,” 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said.

After the showers clear, Sunday will be drier, with more sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Humidity will still be felt, but it will be a nicer day to be outside.

Skies could turn partly cloudy by the late afternoon, Johnson said.

Forecast

SATURDAY:

Areas of rain

Highs: 70-75

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Clouds are set to win the day with more rain in the forecast thanks to an area of low pressure. Rain will develop from south to north with steady rain likely at times. Rainfall totals will range from one-half to about one-inch. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with high humidity. Rain chances are highest during the afternoon and evening hours.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny

Highs: 75-80

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

Sunday will be the nicer weekend weather day with more sunshine and seasonably warm high in the upper 70s. It will remain sticky with dewpoint temperatures in the upper 60s.



MONDAY:

Partly cloudy

Highs: 70s

Winds: East 5-10 mph

A developing tropical system may become impactful across the Carolinas. The degree of northward transport of its energy will drive the DMV forecast.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.