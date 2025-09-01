‘Plan for abundant sun’: Labor Day to bring sunny weather across the DC region

Expect beautiful weather for your beach or travel plans this Labor Day across the D.C. area.

Monday will be a warm and dry day, with temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

“The unofficial end of summer brings an outstanding weather day across the mid-Atlantic,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin. “Plan for abundant sun.”

He said the Delmarva beaches are “warm and dry,” bringing easy weather for travel if you’re heading back from your holiday weekend.

The pleasant weather continues Tuesday when schools and Congress are back in session.

Conditions will start cool Tuesday in the 60s, before averaging out between 78 and 82.

On Wednesday, sunshine will mix with a few clouds but conditions will be seasonable in the upper 70s to lower 80s and “still quiet in terms of weather-related disruptions,” according to Rudin.

Thursday brings a chance for showers in the evening and overnight hours. Expect partly cloudy, mild and noticeably more humid conditions. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

7News First Alert Forecast

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, comfortable. Highs between 77 and 82.

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows between 50 and 60.

Winds: Light NE

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs between 78 and 82.

Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs between 77 and 82.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, chance for late showers. Highs between 78 and 83.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

