DC activates Heat Alert as sweltering weather moves through the region

A Heat Alert is in effect in D.C. until Monday at 8 a.m., as daytime temperatures could feel like 95 or hotter.

Overnight temperatures are expected to feel as high as 80 or hotter.

Find a cooling center near you on D.C.’s online map.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said Sunday will be the hottest day of the current heat stretch, adding that “heat index values will make it fill even more uncomfortable” than temperatures reflect.

While Monday is supposed to be a little cooler with a high somewhere between 83 to 88, there will be no drop in humidity.

There’s a chance for spotty thunderstorms Monday afternoon as well.

It will be a hot day across the region as highs rise into low/mid 90s, with heat indices approaching 100 degrees. A risk of a few severe thunderstorms looms late this afternoon into the evening as a cold front drops down from the lower Great Lakes. #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/StyGdvE6ov — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 17, 2025

The Heat Alert means cooling centers in the District will be open and available for anyone needing to get out of the sweltering conditions.

Another cooling option is a D.C. pool or spray park. The spray parks are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find the locations online.

If you’re considering heading to a pool, there is a listing and schedule for all of the D.C. outdoor pool locations and the indoor pools, which are available year-round.

Heat safety precautions

The District encourages you to check on each other in the heat and to stay hydrated.

Tips for hot weather include:

Drink a lot of water and avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages during extreme heat

Take frequent breaks and rest in cool, shady areas

Close the shades on windows that receive sun during the day

Wear loose clothing and sunscreen

Take cold showers to lower your body temperature

Create makeshift air conditioning by putting a bowl of ice or cold water in front of your fan

Don’t leave kids or pets alone in cars. If you see an animal left outside or in a vehicle on a hot day, call the Brandywine Valley SPCA at 202-888-PETS.

Take your pet and/or service animal out in the morning or evening when temperatures are cooler

Keep your emergency kit available in an easy-to-reach location in case of an emergency

FORECAST

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs between 90 and 95.

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows between 71 and 75.

Winds: South 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Chances of showers. Highs between 83 and 88.

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs between 80 and 83.

Winds: East 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, afternoon showers. Highs between 81 and 85.

Winds: East 5-10 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

