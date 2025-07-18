This weekend’s weather pattern brings more of the same to DC region

After a week full of heat and evening storms packing heavy rain, this weekend in the D.C. region will be … more of the same.

Friday has been the coolest day of the week, with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s. In the evening, some scattered storms will pop up but will end around midnight.

A flood watch is in effect for most of Northern Virginia and parts of Western Maryland until midnight Friday.

Any thunderstorm that develops could produce brief downpours and gusty winds. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 70s.

Looking ahead

Saturday will start off cloudy, but the afternoon sun will clear up the skies for more downpours in the evening. It will be extra humid with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s.

Storms that develop late Saturday could dump heavy rain in a short amount of time, leading to localized flooding, so be on the lookout for warnings and watches from local and federal agencies.

Sunday will be another hot and humid day with temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees. More storms will pop up in the late afternoon with gusty winds and the potential for localized flooding.

The beginning of the new work week will be drier and more comfortable around the D.C. area. A cold front pushes through the area Monday, bringing with it a dip in temperatures and sunnier skies.

Full forecast

FRIDAY EVENING: Showers and storms

Temperatures: 80s to 70s

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

A flood watch has been posted for areas south and west of D.C. through the evening. First Alert Weather remains on both flood and storm alert for pockets of moderate to heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds. The greatest risk remains across central Virginia, with a sharp cutoff toward the Baltimore area.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain ends, mostly cloudy

Lows: 73-78

Winds: South 5 mph

Plan mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms continuing until midnight. While the heaviest rain will likely stay to the south and southwest, areas across the District, Northern Virginia and central Maryland may still see periods of moderate rainfall, especially through late evening. Any thunderstorm that develops could produce brief downpours and gusty winds; the severe weather risk remains low. Overnight, showers will gradually diminish, though clouds and lingering drizzle may persist. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 70s, with overnight lows settling in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Areas that see clearing and light winds could see patchy fog by morning, especially in outlying suburbs.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

Highs: 85-90

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

The atmosphere remains unsettled as the frontal boundary stalls over the mid-Atlantic, keeping cloud cover in place and the chance for isolated showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the 80s with the stickiness factor a bit higher than Friday. The most likely time for storms will again be in the afternoon and early evening. Any storm that develops may be slow-moving and could still dump heavy rain in a short amount of time, leading to localized flooding, especially in typical trouble spots.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms

Highs: 88-93

Winds: West 5-10 mph

Sunday is shaping up to be a hot and humid summer day, with temperatures climbing into the low 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Heat index values may reach 100 at times. Be on the lookout for afternoon and evening thunderstorms, and brief periods of heavy rain and occasional gusty winds. Localized flooding is possible.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

Highs: Around 85

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Finally, a pleasant, mainly sunny summer day with high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 80s. The morning hours will start mild, in the upper 60s to lower 70. By early afternoon, temperatures will reach the middle 80s. Humidity may make it feel slightly warmer than the thermometer suggests, but widespread heat isn’t likely to become oppressive. Skies will transition from mostly sunny to partly cloudy overnight, cooling back into the low to mid-70s.

