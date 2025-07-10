Overcast and muggy in DC region with a ‘sliver or two of sunlight’

Severe threat of turbulent weather is low for the D.C. area Thursday, which will be a reprieve from yesterday’s nasty…

Severe threat of turbulent weather is low for the D.C. area Thursday, which will be a reprieve from yesterday’s nasty storm that left many homes without power and roads flooded across the region.

Overcast skies with a “sliver or two of sunlight” accompanied the mugginess of the day, 7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said.

Temperatures reached the mid-80s with humidity still sticking around on Thursday afternoon.

Rain is expected to pick up later in the day. At least an inch of rain is likely to fall as slow-moving cells make their way back into the region.

The National Weather Service said the threat of storm chances on Thursday are lower that the past few days but still looms in the surrounding region.

Friday will also be partly sunny and muggy with temperatures in the mid-80s to 90 degrees and more afternoon thunderstorms.

It will still be humid and the threat for thunderstorms picks up in the evening where pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning are forecast.

Saturday will be warm with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 90s.

Forecast

THURSDAY:

Scattered Showers, Storms

Highs: 80-85

Winds: South 5-10 mph

A little less heat, but more in the way of clouds and showers. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s, however, the stickiness factor continues in typical D.C. summertime fashion. Scattered to widespread storms are likely again in the afternoon, and slow-moving cells may drop a quick 1/2 to 1-inch of rain. Localized flooding may become problematic, especially areas that have had significant rainfall totals this week.

FRIDAY:

Scattered Showers, Thunder

Highs: around 85

Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph

Storm chances dip just a little, but still looking at more humidity, more clouds, and more late-day storms. Highs are back in the upper 80s, and any storm could once again bring pockets of moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. It’s not quite a copy-paste of earlier in the week, but close. The forecast trend is a little drier as we move into the weekend.

SATURDAY:

Partly Cloudy, PM Storms

Highs: near 90

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Expect partly cloudy skies and the potential for scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. The coverage of storms will be a bit more hit-or-miss, but the atmosphere remains moisture-rich, so any storm will be capable of brief heavy rain. Highs will climb into the lower 90s, with heat indices in the upper 90s during the midday hours before clouds and storms develop.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

