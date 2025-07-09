Severe storms prompt flash flood, tornado warnings across DC region

Dark clouds and slow-moving thunderstorms rolled into the western part of the D.C. metro area, prompting a tornado warning and a barrage of severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday afternoon.

Dark clouds and slow-moving thunderstorms rolled into the western part of the D.C. metro area, prompting a tornado warning and a barrage of severe thunderstorm warnings Wednesday afternoon.

Reports of damages are starting to come in, as well as water rescues in the City of Alexandria and the closure of Main Street in Historic Ellicott City out of precaution.

But the biggest threat would be the flash flooding around the region, WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

A flash flood warning is in effect in several parts of the area, and a flood watch is in effect until midnight.

‘A really nasty storm’

Amid a flurry of severe thunderstorm warnings, a tornado warning was also issued around 6:45 p.m. for the northeast region of D.C., which has since expired. It came from a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado that popped up near Howard University.

Stinneford said a rotation within the thunderstorm was visible via radar. Wind gusts up to 55 mph were also reported. He said the path of the rotation was heading toward the Chillum area in Maryland.

“It’s just amazing the colors that I’m seeing on the radar right now,” he said. “This is a really nasty storm going right through the heart of the District.”

In the 200 block of East Monroe and East Glebe roads in Alexandria, water reached up to 2 feet deep around 7:20 p.m.

“Urban flooding is a serious concern during the evening commute and overnight, particularly in low-lying and poorly drained areas,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said.

7News First Alert Senior Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff called the current weather trend “volatile,” as “tropical moisture surges into the region, ahead of a stalled front.”

Numerous showers and thunderstorms capable of producing very heavy rainfall are expected again Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. A Flood Watch has been issued for locations to the east of the Blue Ridge for Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. pic.twitter.com/olYtxT13vK — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 9, 2025

Near the Metro entrance at Reagan National Airport, rain poured from the ceiling as nearly an inch of rain pummeled the outside in less than 20 minutes.

Storms should die out by midnight and showers are expected to linger overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday cools down, technically, but don’t expect relief. Temperatures drop into the high 80s, but the air will remain sticky and the clouds thicken. Showers are expected to become more widespread with another shot at flooding.

Storm chances will dip a little Friday, but more humidity, clouds and late-day storms are in the forecast. Highs are back in the upper 80s. Any storm could once again bring pockets of moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.

Forecast

OVERNIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated storms. Areas of fog developing late

Lows: 70s

Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph

THURSDAY:

Scattered showers. Storms

Highs: 80-85

Winds: South 5-10 mph

FRIDAY:

Scattered showers. Thunder

Highs: Around 85

Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy. Afternoon storms

Highs: Near 90

Winds: South 5-10 mph

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny. Shower and storm chances

Highs: 85-90

Winds: South 5-10 mph

CURRENT CONDITIONS

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.